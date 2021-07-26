What Used to Stand at This Intersection in Fishkill?

This has become an obsession!!

Over the last few months, we've had many conversations about certain locations in the Hudson Valley, and how some of us (ME) have a hard time remembering what businesses were there at one time or another.

With your help we've figured out many things including, Circuit City once being on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, Gully's floating in the Hudson River in Newburgh and after driving through Fishkill this weekend, I have another one that I would love some help in figuring out what used to be at this location.

I was sitting at the light on Main Street in Fishkill last weekend, in front of the M&T Bank location and started to try and remember what used to stand across the street? I know that something used to be there, but can't place it. I do know that a building or something used to be there, and I think there was supposed to be some sort of housing put on the empty property, but it never happened. So it now sits vacant!

Take a look!! Can you remember what used to be here...

Google Maps

Did a building use to stand here? Was it a house or an apartment building? HELP!! Can you tell us what business it used to be? If you have an answer, PLEASE either call or text us through the app, or you can leave us a comment below. Feel free to share this with everyone so we can get a correct answer sooner than later...LOL!

