What Is Your Favorite Concert from Past Dutchess County Fairs?

Can you feel it? The Dutchess County Fair is almost here!

The sights and sounds of the 175th Dutchess County Fair will take over the Rhinebeck fairgrounds coming up on Tuesday, August 24th. It's a welcomed sight after over a year with no fair fun throughout the Hudson Valley thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dutchess County Fair has a great lineup of artists heading to the grandstand stage this year. Every show at the fair for 2021 is free with a purchase of an admission ticket.

For country music lovers, Jimmie Allen will kick things off on Tuesday, August 24th. Saugerties own and NBC's The Voice contestant Ian Flanigan will perform on Thursday, August 26th. And Chayce Beckham, the latest winner from American Idol, will bring his talents to the grandstand stage on August 27th.

All these great performers have me thinking about my favorite shows from past Dutchess County Fairs.

I remember one of my favorite bands The Wreckers performing back in 2007. Do you remember when Jason Aldean was just coming up, Big Green Tractor just started taking off, and he performed at the Dutchess County Fair? That was one of my first country concerts in 2009.

Who could forget Cole Swindell's SOLD OUT show in 2015? That was a great show too.

The Brothers Osborne, Kip Moore, Chase Rice, and Old Crow Medicine Show all make the list for some of my favorite shows of years past. What are some of your favorite performances at the Dutchess County Fair?

For more details about the 2021 Dutchess County Fair and ticket details, visit DutchessFair.com.

