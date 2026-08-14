You Can Get Your Name on a Hudson Valley Highway for Free

Did you know that getting your name on an Adopt-A-Highway sign in New York is actually easier and cheaper than you probably think?

You've likely seen those blue signs up and down some of the busiest roadways in the Hudson Valley and wondered what these organizations, businesses and community groups had to do to get their name on them.

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How Much Does it Cost to Adopt a Highway in New York?

Unlike some roadside sponsorship programs, New York's official Adopt-A-Highway program doesn't charge participants thousands of dollars to put their name along the road.

In fact, it's free.

The New York State Department of Transportation says there is no fee to participate in the program. While adopters are required to obtain a Highway Work Permit, the normal permit fee is waived.

NYSDOT even supplies participating groups with safety equipment and trash bags. Once the cleanup is finished, the state takes care of removing the bags of garbage collected by volunteers.

Of course, there is one big catch. You actually have to adopt the highway.

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What Do You Have to Do to Adopt a Highway?

Participants generally agree to take responsibility for about a two-mile stretch of state highway for two years. During that time, volunteers are expected to clean their section of road at least four times each year.

In return, NYSDOT installs those familiar blue-and-white Adopt-A-Highway signs identifying the person, business or organization responsible for maintaining that stretch.

After the initial two-year commitment is over, the agreement can be renewed.

According to NYSDOT, there are currently about 2,400 Adopt-A-Highway agreements covering over 5,000 miles of state highway across New York.

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Who Can Adopt a Highway in the Hudson Valley?

You don't need to be a giant corporation or well-known organization to participate.

Businesses, nonprofit organizations, schools, scout troops, religious organizations, neighborhood groups, civic organizations and other community groups can all apply. Individuals and families are also eligible to participate.

Volunteers must be at least 12 years old, with younger participants requiring appropriate adult supervision.

There are some limitations. NYSDOT has to determine that the section of highway is safe for volunteers, and obviously, the road can't already be adopted by someone else.

That means you can't necessarily point to your favorite stretch of Route 9 and demand that your name be put on it. But if there's an eligible section available, the process is pretty straightforward.

How to Adopt a Highway in the Hudson Valley

The Adopt-A-Highway program is handled locally through NYSDOT regional offices. Here in the Hudson Valley, that's Region 8, which includes Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties.

Anyone interested in adopting a road can contact the NYSDOT regional office responsible for that particular area. The Hudson Valley office is located at the Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building on Burnett Boulevard in Poughkeepsie. They'll be able to tell you which stretches are available and walk you through the application and permit process.

So, the next time you pass one of those Adopt-A-Highway signs and see a company or organization displayed along the road, know that they didn't just cut a check for an advertisement. They're actually rolling up their sleeves and pitching in to keep our area beautiful.