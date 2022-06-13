Photo by Mitchell Luo on Unsplash Photo by Mitchell Luo on Unsplash loading...

It all started with the chocolate almond milk. I picked up what I thought was chocolate almond milk at the grocery store. When I got home, I realized I got chocolate almond cashew milk, which I don’t like. So, the next day I went back to the store to return the wrong milk, get the right milk and pick up a few more things.

My boyfriend and I grabbed a shopping cart and our shopping bags and headed into the grocery store. We returned the wrong milk, got our money back, and headed into the store to shop. Well, there was no chocolate almond milk. And there were no bottles of my favorite iced coffee. They were also out of cinnamon graham crackers. So, we decided to head to a different grocery store.

We rolled our empty shopping cart with the obviously empty shopping bags in it and headed for the door. And then it happened. As we were exiting the store, the shopping cart stopped short, sending my boyfriend right into the handle of the shopping cart, and sending me right into my boyfriend. Ouch! I was just about to ask my boyfriend why he stopped short when I realized it wasn’t his fault. The wheel of the shopping cart locked up. And then the alarm sounds started. What the heck was going on? We’re leaving with a totally empty shopping cart and the only reason we brought it back outside was to get the quarter back.

Here’s the story… Apparently, when you leave the store with a shopping cart that hasn’t gone through a check out line, the wheel locks up and the alarms go off. Really? Even though it’s empty? Really. I feel that a more fragile person could have actually been hurt in that situation. I get why they do it, but boy, were we surprised. So, here’s a little warning for you. If your shopping cart hasn’t gone through a check out line, empty or not, you’re not going anywhere.

9 Delicious Dutchess County Diners These 9 Dutchess County Diners Won't Disappoint

7 'Gotta Get To' Hudson Valley Flea Markets 7 Great Hudson Valley Flea Markets