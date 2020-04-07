What Do You Miss Most During This Pandemic, For Me Its Concerts!

One of the things I miss during the "Stay At Home" orders during the Coronavirus Pandemic in the tri-state area, is going to see live music. Whether it be a cover band at a dive bar or at a restaurant, to a venue here in our area, or a major venue in another city, there is nothing like hearing the crowd roar when their favorite song is being played. And socializing with other fans or said group or artist and meeting new people in your life.

Sure you can watch classic shows online, some artists are offering concerts to watch for free, like Bruce Springsteen in Hyde Park. You probably have a collection of live dvd's to choose from. I have many in my place, and they are all not RUSH! But it is not the same I am sure as being there.

We do not know what the future holds for attending shows this year as things are still up in the air, I enjoy the outdoor shows a little bit more than the indoor ones, but the indoor ones sound a tad better to my ears.

Over the years we have been blessed in the HV with great musicians who have stopped by to perform for us. They include:

Getty Images for Harlequins

Sir Elton John, at Bethel Woods September 3, 2011. It was sold out and on Labor Day weekend. He did 25 songs that night, with "Your Song" as the last song of the night.

Getty Images for MTV

Aerosmith, Orange County Fairgrounds in Middletown on 3 different occasions. July 5th, 1984, August 7th, 1988 (with Guns N Roses as the opener) and on June 19, 1990.

Gustavo Caballero, Getty Images

AC/DC at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center. Nov 16, 1977 and again on June 14, 1979. The first show they were the opening act for RUSH.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Heart, well they have played the Orange County Fair Speedway, The Mid-Hudson Civic Center, and 3 times at Bethel Woods with the latest being July 29th of 2019. They covered Yes, Simon & Garfunkel, and Led Zeppelin in their set along with their classics including "Barracuda".

Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images

Joe Cocker, he loved the Hudson Valley. One of his famous performances was at the 1969 Woodstock Festival in Bethel, NY. One year later he came to visit SUNY New Paltz for 2 nights on May 2nd and 3rd, 1970. Several years later he came to perform at "The Chance" in Poughkeepsie for a show that was recorded for the "King Biscuit Flower Hour" on August 1st, 1982. He came back to perform twice in Bethel, NY at Bethel Woods on July 13, 2008 and again on August 5th, 2012. The performance in 2012 included many of his famous covers including "With a Little Help From My Friends and Come Together" by the Beatles. And Julie London's "Cry Me a River".

There was also Metallica, Stevie Nicks, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, Van Halen at the Orange County Fairgrounds in Middletown, Def Leppard, Pat Benatar, REO Speedwagon, Styx, Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull, Steve Miller Band, Bob Dylan, ZZ Top, The Police at the infamous Chance show in a snow blizzard, Peter Frampton playing at WPDH's 30th Anniversary at Bowdoin Park, .38 Special playing our 20th Anniversary show at the Fairgrounds in Middletown. There was Tom Petty in one of his final performances at Mountain Jam in Hunter on June 17th, 2017. The list goes on and on. We have great venues right here in the Hudson Valley, plus we have quick access to go see a show in New York City or Albany, Hartford or in Scranton, PA and we are very lucky to have been able to do this in the past. Hopefully we will be able to do this again with our friends and family in the future.