What Alcohol Purchases Are Most Popular in the Hudson Valley?

What are people drinking during the 'NY on Pause' or the self-isolation, social distancing of 2020? I reached out to a local wine & liquor store to find out.

Yes, business is up. When it comes to what people are buying, is it more liquor or more wine, or both?

Here is what the store had to say.

The customer balance has changed, with more and more people opting to make an online purchase and then have their items delivered curbside. As to what people are buying? It seems to be about 65% wine and 45% liquor, but according to this owner, just as soon as you say what you think the customer is doing they will do the exact opposite.

When I asked for what some of the current popular brands that people are buying, here is what they shared with me as top online sellers between March 15 and April 30, 2020.

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

Kendall Jackson Vintner's Chardonnay

Tito's Handmade Vodka

Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon

Bogle Chardonnay

Robert Mondavi Private Select Cabernet Sauvignon

Apothic Red Wine

Smirnoff Vodka

La Marca Prosecco

The average price for the above bottles of wine at this store is approximately $10, one or two a little higher, one or two lower. The vodka (1.75L ranging in price from $21-34). Keep in mind that those are the top sellers from just that one store. Have you tried any of the above items? Do you personally recommend any of them? Do you want to shop for wine and liquor online or do you like to be able to go into a store and shop around, check out labels looking for things you may not have tried before?

