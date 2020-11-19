Arlington High School Early Dismissal Due To Positive COVID Tests

Arlington High School has called an early dismissal due to two positive COVID-19 tests and the need for students and staff to quarantine as a result.

In a message from the school district to families, in line with contact tracing guidelines in place and after consulting with the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health a considerable number of people will now need to sequester themselves in an attempt to stop the virus from being spread.

Students who take the bus were dismissed and sent home at 11 while students whose parents pick them up leave at 11:30 to allow for bus departures. Pickups can be conducted through 12:30 but for anyone that can't make it there in time, students can still be picked up at the normal dismissal time of 1:30.

All afternoon and evening activities are canceled as officials will conduct a deep cleaning of the school with help from Dutchess County. Remote only schooling will be in effect for Arlington High School until Monday, November 30. More information will be sent directly to families in the district and via the Arlington High School website when available.

Hudson Valley Post reports officials expect a spike in positive cases after the Thanksgiving holiday and encourage residents to limit gatherings and avoid contact wherever possible. Last week the Hudson Valley saw the largest number of positive cases in a single day since this past April according to the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 tracker.

This information is relevant for Thursday, November 19, 2020.