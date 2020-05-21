Wet, Hot Hudson Valley Summer Predicted
The first day of summer is Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Spring is going to be over before we know it. I mean, it's nearly Memorial Day Weekend as I write this. Typically, Memorial Day Weekend signals the start of summer. It's usually the first cook-out of the year and all that jazz. As you enjoy the nice weather this weekend, you can think about what summer is going to be like too.
According to Patch, the Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting a wet and hot summer for the Hudson Valley. For June, expect to see an average of 67-degree temperatures in New York State. This is two degrees higher than the normal temperature. There will be about 2.5 inches of precipitation, as predicted by the Old Farmer's Almanac. This is one inch below the average precipitation.
In the U.S., the hottest points in summer will not happen until mid-July. According to Patch via the Old Farmer's Almanac, there will also be elevated rainfall on the east coast for the summer.
