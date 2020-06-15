Let's face it: 2020 has been a nonstop rollercoaster of a year. That's why WPDH has teamed us with Dutchess Beer to reward you for making it through these wild few months. We're giving out $10 Visa gift cards this summer from Monday, June 15 through Monday, Sept. 7.

All you need to do is head to your favorite Hudson Valley store in Dutchess, Ulster Columbia or Greene counties where adult beverages are sold. Pick up a 36 pack of Bud or Bud Light or a 24-pack of Bud Light Seltzer and mail in the UPC tag along with the receipt and a self-addressed stamped envelope to "Buds on Us – Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley, 2 Pendell Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601." You'll be in the running for a $10 gift card so that the next time you need to kick back with a Bud or Bud Light Seltzer, it'll be on us.

No purchase necessary to enter this contest. Please see full contest rules below for all means of entry.

Official Contest Rules

June 15, 2020 through September 7, 2020

“Buds on Us” Contest Official Rules

By entering the Contest, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and to comply with all applicable laws and regulations.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS CONTEST. A PURCHASE OF ANY KIND WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

THIS CONTEST IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 48 CONTIGUOUS UNITED STATES WHO HAVE REACHED TWENTY-ONE (21) YEARS OF AGE AS OF JUNE 15, 2020.

1. SPONSOR: The sponsor of the Contest is Townsquare Media, LLC (101.5 WPDH & 92.7/96.9 WRRV) (the “Sponsor”) with offices at 2 Pendell Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

2. PRIZE: The prize of the Contest consists of the following: 1 - $10 Visa Gift Card. The winner is not permitted to substitute the prize for its cash equivalent. The Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any or all of the prizes with any article or service of similar or greater value at its sole discretion. Prizes may not be assigned or transferred. Local transportation, luggage fees, and any and all other travel-related fees not included, as well as taxes owed by the winner and his/her guest as a result of the Contest, meals, gratuities, and any and all other personal and/or incidental costs and expenses of any nature whatsoever, are the sole responsibilities of the winner.

3. HOW TO ENTER: There are two ways to enter this contest. (a) Pick up a 36 pack of Bud or Bud Light or 24 pack of Bud Light Seltzer at any location in Dutchess, Ulster, Columbia, or Greene Counties. Mail in the 36 pack UPC tag from Bud or Bud Light or the 24 pack UPC tag from Bud Light Seltzer along with the receipt and a self-addressed stamped envelope to “Buds on Us – Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley, 2 Pendell Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601”. (b) To enter with no purchase necessary, send your name, address, telephone number, date of birth, and short paragraph explaining why you should be chosen to win this contest along a self-addressed stamped envelope to “Buds on Us – Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley, 2 Pendell Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601”. By entering this contest, you agree to be bound by the Contest Official Rules.

All entries, as well as all copyrights thereto, will become the property of Sponsor. Sponsor will not be responsible for lost, stolen or misdirected entries. Your entry must be submitted within the Entry Period (set forth in Section 5) or it will be deemed void. Sponsor reserves the right to deem void and disqualify any entry for any reason, in its sole and absolute discretion, and without notice.

The personal information that you submit will be subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy. Sponsor may use the information you submit to offer you information on other offers or products or services. For a copy of Sponsor’s privacy policy please go to https://wpdh.com/privacy/

Multiple entries are not permitted.

4. ELIGIBILITY: The Contest is open to all residents of the 48 contiguous United States who have reached twenty-one (21) years of age as of June 15, 2020. Persons in any of the following categories are not eligible to participate or win a prize: (a) persons who from and after June 15, 2020 were or are employees or agents of Sponsor or its affiliates, parent, subsidiaries, or the service agencies or independent contractors of the above organization(s); (b) persons who are engaged in the development, production, distribution of materials, or drawing of winners for this Contest; and (c) persons who are immediate family of or who reside in the same household as any person in either of the preceding categories.

5. WINNER NOTIFICATION; REQUIRED RELEASES: A representative of Sponsor will select the winner randomly and on a first come first serve basis as outlined above. The winner will be notified at the time of selection. Additionally, if the winner is ineligible, it will be deemed as if the winner has rejected the prize, and Sponsor will select a new winner.

7. ENTRY PERIOD: The Contest begins on June 15, 2020 and ends September 7, 2020.

8. ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS: Sponsor reserves the right to terminate the Contest if fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control impairs the integrity of the Contest as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. At its sole discretion, Sponsor may disqualify any person whom it considers to have intentionally violated the Official Rules or any element of the Contest. By participating, entrants agree: (a) to be bound by the Contest Official Rules and the decisions of the person or persons who select the winners, and (b) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, its affiliates, subsidiaries, and independent contractors, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents, including advertising and promotion agencies, from any and all liability with respect to acceptance, possession or use (or misuse) of the prizes or participation in the Contest.

9. USE OF NAME, LIKENESS, ETC.: By entering the Contest, you hereby acknowledge and agree that Sponsor and Prize Provider (each a “Sponsor Entity(ies)”) shall have the unlimited right in perpetuity and throughout the world to use and publish your name, voice, city, state, likeness, photograph, video, biographical and prize information, and other elements of your persona and identity, in all media now known or hereafter developed, for all purposes of this Contest, as well as for all general marketing, advertising, promotional, commercial tie-in, merchandising, and other business purposes of Sponsor Entities, all without notice or compensation to you.

10. ENTRANT RELEASE: By entering this Contest, you forever release and discharge, and agree to hold harmless, all Sponsor Entities from any and all claims, causes of action, liabilities and damages: (a) for personal injuries, death, loss of or damage to personal property, and/or other harm or loss of any nature whatsoever sustained by anyone or anything in connection with your submission and participation in the Contest; and/or (b) for libel, defamation, invasion of privacy, violation of the right of publicity, infringement of copyright, or violation of any other personal or property right based upon, arising out of, or relating to any exploitation of your video (including your likeness and appearance embodied therein) by any Sponsor Entity pursuant to the rights grant set forth above.

11. TAXES: Taxes (federal, state, and local) are the sole responsibility of the winner. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold and deduct such taxes and charges from the prize if and to the extent required by law.

12. WINNERS LIST: For the name of the prize-winner, available after September 7, 2020, please send a separate, self-addressed stamped envelope to “Buds on Us” c/o Townsquare Media, 2 Pendell Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

13. COPY OF THE RULES: To obtain a copy of the rules, please send a separate, self-addressed stamped envelope “Buds on Us” c/o Townsquare Media, 2 Pendell Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

14. APPLICABLE LAW: These rules are governed by the laws of the State of New York without giving effect to conflicts of law rules.

15. PRIZE PROVIDER: Townsquare Media, Inc.

16. PROMOTION SPONSORS: Townsquare Media, Dutchess Beer Distributors