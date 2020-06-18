Hudson Valley 2020 Fireworks: 4th of July Celebrations Guide

The global coronavirus pandemic has upended many of the ordinary pleasures we've taken for granted. Unfortunately, it looks like you can add fireworks to that list.

Many Hudson Valley towns have canceled their fireworks shows this year. Why? Many fireworks activities take place around town festivals or gatherings. Local leaders were understandably concerned that such group gatherings could increase risk for exposure. Others didn't believe it was logistically possible for them to set up preventative measures to mitigate the risk: a town's live events take an army of recreation department staff and other town employees to put on in the best of circumstances; changes needed to comply with current social distancing guidelines might not have been possible for all town events. Financial considerations also play a role. Fireworks displays can be costly and local municipalities and counties have seen coffers depleted by increased expenses associated with responding locally to the coronavirus and decreased revenue from taxes.

Some of the bigger fireworks displays that have been canceled for 2020 include those in Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Middletown, Saugerties, Cornwall, Maybrook, Germantown, Liberty, Plattekill, Monroe and Highlands Falls, among others.

Other fireworks events such as those in Brewseter, Goshen and Wallkill are still tentatively slated to go on but awaiting a confirmed date this year.

With fewer fireworks planned this year, maybe the events that do go on as planned will give us a greater appreciation for festivities we've taken for granted over the years.

Several municipalities are still coordinating their 4th of July celebrations, and we'll be sure to add them as soon as they appear. Did we miss a fireworks show near you? Contact jackie.corley@townsquaremedia.com with details and we'll get your town's event on the map.

*An asterisk indicates a 4th of July event or festival that does not include fireworks.

***Three asterisks indicate a change in schedule due to weather.

Before July 4

Accord

Date: 7/3/2020

Time: 5 p.m.

Address: 299 Whitfield Road, Accord, NY 12404

Admission Price: Special event pricing has not yet been announced.

Details: Accord Speedway's fireworks have a rain date of July 10.

Village of Catskill

Date: 7/2/2020

Time: Dusk

Address: Dutchman’s Landing Park, Main Street, Village of Catskill, NY

Admission Price: Free

Details: A band will perform and fireworks will take place at dusk.

East Fishkill

Date: 7/3/2020

Time: 7 p.m.

Address: 392 Route 376, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

Admission Price: Free

Details: A concert will take place at Hopewell Recreation Park Pavilion featuring Andy & the Newhearts at 7PM and fireworks 9:15PM.

4th of July

Amenia

Time: 9:30PM

Address: Silo Ridge Field Club, 217 Depot Hill Road, Amenia, NY

Admission Price: Free

Details: Dutchess County will host fireworks displays at three locations for 4th of July. Gates will open to vehicles at 7:30PM but parking is limited.

Cairo

Time: Fireworks at dusk

Address: Angelo Canna Park, Mountain Avenue, Cairo, NY

Admission Price: Free

Details: The Town of Cairo will hold 4th of July fireworks at dusk at the town park.

Cornwall*

Address: Cornwall4th.org

Admission Price: Free

Details: Cornwall's historic 4th of July festivities will be presented virtually through its website this year. A drive-by parade of emergency vehicles will take place in the evening.

Ellenville

Time: Fireworks at dusk

Address: Old V.A.W. building near Joseph Y. Resnick Airport

Admission Price: Free

Details: The Ellenville 4th of July parade and fireworks will take place this year, though the parade is being reworked to follow state guidelines. Fireworks will be held at dusk behind the Old V.A.W. building near Joseph Y. Resnick Airport.

New Windsor*

Time: 1PM & 4PM

Address: Knox's Headquarters 289, Old Forge Hill Rd, New Windsor, NY 12553

Admission Price: Free

Details: Knox's Headquarters will hold a small cannon firing on the 4th of July at 1PM and 4PM to celebrate independence day.

Rhinebeck

Time: 9:30PM

Address: Dutchess County Fairgrounds, 6636 Route 9, Rhinebeck, NY

Admission Price: Free

Details: Dutchess County will host fireworks displays at three locations for 4th of July. Gates will open to vehicles at 7:30PM but parking is limited.

Town of Wappinger

Time: 9:30PM

Address: Dutchess Stadium, 1500 Route 9D, Wappinger, NY

Admission Price: Free

Details: Dutchess County will host fireworks displays at three locations for 4th of July. Gates will open to vehicles at 7:30PM but parking is limited.

After July 4

Brewster

Date: 8/22/2020

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Address: 111 Independent Way, Brewster, NY

Admission Price: Free

Details: The Town of Southeast Fireworks Extravagance planning committee is hoping for an Aug. 22 fireworks event. Check the Facebook event page for updates.

Saugerties*

Date: 7/5/2020

Time: TBD

Address: Cantine Memorial Field, Saugerties, NY 12477

Admission Price: Free

Details: There will be a modified 4th of July parade in the form of a motorcade with no marchers. There will not be fireworks this year.