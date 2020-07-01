Patriotic Picks for Your Next Backyard Barbecue

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Enjoying your outdoor space has never been more crucial, but luckily you can have fun and celebrate with some amazing barbecue and fun water accessories. Check out our top picks!

Cooking outside is just exhilarating. It's even better when you have a high-quality grill. The Char-Broil Classic 360 is a three-burner gas grill that delivers 30,000 BTU’s of heat, and the cooking surface easily accommodates large meals for the whole family. It has easy-to-clean porcelain-coated grates to prevent food from sticking and three stainless steel in-line burners. Don't forget the Piezo ignition system for fast and reliable startups and two metal side shelves for increased storage and prep space.

Propane is efficient but I love a charcoal-grilled burger. This one can hold up to 13 burgers, has a built-in lid thermometer and a One-Touch cleaning system with high-capacity ash catcher provides hassle-free ash cleanup. Worried about charcoal taking to long to heat up? Grab a rapid-fire chimney starter to get your coals burning fast!

Get everyone in a competitive spirit with these fun volleyball and basketball floats. Dunk on all your friends and family (in a respectful, loving way).

Feed your squad without worrying about who's going to do the dishes, and don't feel guilty about tossing them because they're biodegradable. No mess and no fuss!

This splash pad might be intended for the little ones, but you have to admit it's tempting to splash around in there as a grown-up too. The bright colors and letters make it fun for learning as well as cooling off!

Mosquitos are a buzzkill at any outdoor gathering, but keeping them at bay is easy with these deet-free incense sticks. They're made with natural ingredients and are a great way to deter pests from your patio or yard. Looking for something a little more hands on for flies and other flying bugs? May I suggest the always-entertaining Bug-A-Salt as an alternative?

