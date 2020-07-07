Water Safety Products You Need This Summer

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Having a good time in the water is easy, but don't forget to practice water safety too. Make sure you've got what you need to stay prepared and safe whether you're on a boat, at the pool or hanging at the beach.

Amazon

The first thing I think of when I imagine water safety is a dependable life vest. On a boat, during water sports, kayaking - however you enjoy your time on the water, a comfortable and long-lasting vest is a must-have. Don't forget to suit up the little ones too.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/3hRjZhz

Amazon

Arm floaties have come a long way since I was a little kid. Begone ill-fitting plastic orange things! Having a chest piece in addition to the arm floats gives your child extra support and makes it more comfortable to wear.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2YljKnc

Amazon

Protect your eyes from UV rays, chlorine and irritating saltwater. Having high-quality goggles on hand is also great for people who wear contact lenses and don't want to worry about losing them in the water. It doesn't hurt that they're comfy as well.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2Z15tLl

Amazon

I know you want to focus on having fun when you're in or on the water, but being prepared is as easy as clipping one of these bad boys onto your life vest. With Steady On and SOS modes, it'll let you have peace of mind in case anything happens.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/317HeOq

Amazon

One of the easiest ways to take care of yourself in the sun is to wear a long-lasting sunscreen. Being active can make lesser sun lotions sweat off, but Beach Defense stands up longer against both water and sun.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2YlkEjA

Amazon

Always be prepared with a good old ring buoy. Get one for the pool, the marina, the lake, the boat - if it's near water, it needs a lifesaver.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2YSD2PS