‘Concerned Citizen’ Makes Epic Attempt to Stop One Westchester Crime

The Port Chester Police Department is now sharing information regarding a Fed-Ex delivery truck theft that occurred on Monday, September 9th.

The police department highlights one anonymous "concerned citizen" for noticing the crime and taking steps in attempting to prevent it from going any further.

This attempted Fed-Ex theft comes less than a month after two men allegedly tried to steal a UPS truck from a delivery driver in Rockland County.

Fed Ex Truck Theft in Westchester County

The Port Chester Police Department shared that a "concerned citizen" notified their department after witnessing a theft from a Fed-Ex truck that was out making deliveries in the area.

"Concerned citizen" reportedly watched the suspects take packages and begin to leave the scene in a different vehicle. They then tried to prevent the suspects from diving away by boxing them into the space they were in.

From there, the suspects allegedly "brandished a handgun and threatened the citizen" according to Port Chester Police.

It's unclear exactly what happened after the gun was shown, but Port Chester Police share that "concerned citizen" was able to give a detailed description of the suspect's car and which direction it was heading in.

Community Rallies Around "Concerned Citizen"

In response to the post by the Port Chester Police Department, many are sharing their appreciation for "concerned citizen." The anonymous hero has garnered the affection of many in the Port Chester area.

"Kudos to that 'concerned citizen'!!" Edward R. writes.

"Thank you concerned citizen! You made PortChester a safer place." writes Thomas H.

Suspects in Custody

Multiple departments were put on alert following "concerned citizen's" description.

While fleeing from Westchester County Police, the suspects were seen throwing the stolen packages out of the car.

The vehicle was eventually stopped on I-87 and both suspects were taken into custody by the Port Chester Police Department. All packages thrown from the car have been recovered.

Now Port Chester Police want to know if you do not receive expected packages or are missing items from a package you expected to receive this week. If you are missing packages, you can contact the Port Chester Police Department at 914-939-6332.

