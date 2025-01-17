Cell Phone Violation Turns Into Major Hudson Valley Drug Bust

Westchester County police say a routine traffic stop quickly turned into a felony drug arrest for a driver and two passengers who were quite literally caught holding the bag.

Last week, an officer patrolling the Cross County Parkway pulled over a vehicle after witnessing the driver using their cell phone. After confronting the driver, the responding officer says that two passengers were discovered in the vehicle holding several bags of different shapes, sizes and colors. Because the bags were scattered throughout the entire inside of the vehicle, the officer started to become suspicious of what might be going on.

After speaking with the driver and witnessing all of the bags, the officer suspected possible marijuana trafficking. All three suspects in the car were taken into custody and identified as Connecticut residents. The Toyota Camry they were traveling in had Illinois plates. That vehicle was intimately impounded.

After going through all of the contents of the car's interior and trunk, police say they uncovered 125 pounds of marijuana. Under New York's cannabis law, adults are only allowed to possess three ounces of pot in public.

The driver and their two passengers were charged with Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the First Degree, which is a felony charge. The identities of the three individuals have not been released because of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.

Westchester police cheekily reminded drivers to refrain from using their cellphones without a handheld device. In this case, the violation led to the discovery of a felony.

