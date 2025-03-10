NY Governor Imposes Ban on Hudson Valley Due to Elevated Risk

Governor Hochul announced on Sunday that New York was imposing an immediate ban for residents in Orange, Rockland, Dutchess, Ulster, Westchester and Putnam counties.

Just as the weather begins to warm up, the Hudson Valley region has been singled out for being at an unusually high risk of dangerous wildfires. The dry weather, coupled with low relative humidity and gusty winds has created a "perfect storm" of conditions that could lead to serious danger for residents.

Burn Ban Immediately Issued Throughout Hudson Valley and Long Island

The annual statewide burn ban, which begins on March 16 and lasts through May 14 has been moved up to begin immediately in counties throughout the Hudson Valley and Long Island. Over 400 acres of land have already been destroyed on Long Island after a brush fire quickly spun out of control.

In November, the Hudson Valley experienced the devastating effects of wildfires after the Jennings Creek wildfire destroyed over 5,300 acres near the New York and New Jersey border.

According to the early ban, anyone in the affected counties is forbidden from starting outdoor fires to burn brush and debris. Open fires used for cooking and uncontained campfires are also against the law.

The ban does not prohibit residents from lighting backyard fire pits and contained campfires less than three feet in height and four feet in length. Cooking is also allowed as long as the fire is contained.

New York Counties affected by the early burn ban include Nassau, Suffolk, Richmond, Kings, Queens, Bronx, New York, Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Rockland, Dutchess, and Ulster.

