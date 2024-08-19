Volunteer Firefighters Help Make Astonishing Rescue on the Taconic

This past weekend, volunteer firefighters in the Hudson Valley made incredible rescues after a multi-vehicle accident occurred.

The Yorktown Volunteer Fire Department shared the account on their Facebook page on Monday, August 19th recounting the event.

Multi-Vehicle Car Accident On the Taconic

Yorktown Volunteer Fire Department shared that on Sunday, August 18th, a number of agencies answered the call regarding a dangerous multiple-vehicle accident. The accident happened around the 4:00 PM hour during a period of heavy rain.

Yorktown Fire Department, Yorktown Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and Empress Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene around 4:31 PM. The accident took place heading Northbound on the Taconic, a notoriously stressful road to drive on, especially during poor weather conditions.

The vehicles involved were located about 100' from the roadway. Both vehicles were found overturned and close to a nearby stream. Due to the prior heavy rain, the stream grew into a "swift water scenario."

For context, the storm that had passed through the area was the same one that caused intense sudden flash flooding around parts of Connecticut and Long Island on Sunday, August 18th.

According to the Yorktown Volunteer Fire Department, the water in the stream where the cars had ended up was traveling at approximately 5 knots. The stream was reported to be about 20' and had already risen 1/3 of the way up the fallen cars.

Heroic Rescue

One person involved in the accident was already on the side of the highway and was immediately tended to by EMS.

The remaining 2 people involved had managed to get themselves out of their water-logged cars but were stuck on the opposite of the swift-moving water with no way to get to the other side.

"Water Rescue 55, Ladder 51, and Mohegan VAC for two additional ambulances were called to the scene" shared the Yorktown Heights Volunteer FD via Facebook.

Luckily, the stream began to recede enough for the rescuers to place a 24' extension ladder across for the two people to walk across like a bridge. They also implemented a "high line as a safety belay" to help the people cross safely.

The rescue took about 20 minutes with all 3 people involved being taken to a local trauma center.

A Moment for Volunteer Members

According to the Fire Association of New York State (FASNY) there are approximately 110,000 volunteer firefighters in New York State. Yorktown Volunteer Fire Department was just one of the crews on the scene of this rescue but played a major role in bringing these residents to safety and care.

The FASNY also reported that the State's volunteer firefighter program saves New Yorkers $3 billion each year. Thank you to our local volunteers who help make incredible, lifesaving rescues like this possible!