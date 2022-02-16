Westchester Airport Road Sign Vandalized?

Someone reportedly defaced a Westchester County Airport road sign recently, leaving many to wonder how they did it.

A road sign for Westchester County Airport off state NY 120 in the lower Hudson Valley (Westchester County) was the victim of apparent vandalism recently. According to a posting in the 684 Commuters Facebook Group by a Bruno Danny, the road sign in question shows the words Private Jets = Climate Death at the top of the sign.

The top of the sign would be way too high to reach without some sort of ladder for assistance, as the posting makes note of, although I commented in the group that it could have been just a really tall individual LOL. Nevertheless, many are wondering how the person or persons involved did this. Check out the posting with the photo from the Facebook group along with the comments here.

Whoever defaced the Westchester County Airport road sign is obviously trying to make a point about private jets being flown out of there being harmful to the environment. While researching the subject, we've found that on average most private jets are flown between 200 and 400 hours per year. This adds up to 200 to 3,200 metric tons of carbon emissions each year, which is bad. Emissions are ultimately bad. Although this is a concern for many, defacing a road sign is not a way to go about trying to make a point as it is illegal in NY state .

Section 1115 of Vehicle Traffic Law

Section 1115 of Vehicle Traffic Law makes it illegal to "alter, deface, injure, knockdown, cover, remove, or otherwise interfere with any official traffic control device or any railroad sign or signal". The culprit in this case remains a mystery.