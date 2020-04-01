We’re Handing Out $50 in ‘April Fuels’ for Essential Workers

If you're an essential part of the WPDH Workforce, we want to fill up your tank.

Every April the Boris & Robyn Show travels around the Hudson Valley, surprising our listeners with free gas cards. This year, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, we've decided to do things a little differently.

We want to honor those WPDH listeners who are out on the roads every day keeping the Hudson Valley healthy and moving. Nurses and doctors, grocery store workers, restaurant employees, first responders, postal workers and so many other essential workers are sacrificing their safety for ours every day.

If you're an essential member of the WPDH Workforce who's bravely serving the Hudson Valley, the least we can do is to keep your car fueled up. We've teamed up with Flory's Mobil on Route 9 in Fishkill to hand out $50 gift cards to those who really deserve it.

Just fill out the form below before Friday, April 17, 2020 at 5pm and enter yourself to win some free April Fuels.

Then be sure to tune in to the Boris & Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH from April 20 through May 1. Each weekday morning we'll announce who's won a $50 gas card from Flory's Mobil.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: