Congratulations to WPDH’s April Fuels Winners!

Filling up your car at the gas station these days only seems to be getting more and more expensive in and around the Hudson Valley. We heard our listeners loud and clear. So, all April long, WPDH's Boris & Robyn show lent many Hudson Valley residents and commuters a hand at the gas pump.

Throughout the month of April, The Boris & Robin Show presented April Fuels once again, where we gave out stacks of free gas cards every Wednesday morning. Our WPDH truck parked at secret locations around the Hudson Valley. We asked listeners to come stop by for their free gas card to help ease that pain at the pump. These lucky listeners who came by were also all entered to win the Boris & Robyn Show April Fuels grand prize of $500 in free gas!

This past Wednesday, The Boris & Robyn Show hit the road and broadcasted live from the Foam and Wash Shell Station on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie for the final Wednesday of April Fuels. We upgraded your car washes, gave out more free gas cards, and finally crowned our $500 free gas Grand Prize winner!

Ian Forbes of Pleasant Valley, NY is this year's $500 free gas winner!

Congratulations to all drivers across the Hudson Valley who claimed their free gas and to our Grand Prize winner Ian! And a special thank you to Foam and Wash for hosting!