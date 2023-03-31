Hudson Valley Commuters to Receive Free Gas: How to Claim Yours

Throughout April many Hudson Valley commuters will be able to get a free ride to and from work.

With prices skyrocketing on just about everything, it pains many Hudson Valley residents to have to pour so much of their hard-earned money into their gas tanks. Well, thankfully there's some relief coming in the form of free gas for many local commuters.

Once again, The Boris & Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH is presenting April Fuels. This year, however, the morning radio show isn't just giving out stacks of gas cards to people on the road. One lucky driver is going to also get a $500 gas card to help keep their tank full for the rest of the year.

To claim your free gas card, tune in to The Boris & Robyn Show each Wednesday morning during the month of April. The secret location of the WPDH truck will be revealed and it will have a stack of free gas cards will be waiting to be claimed. Just stop by and grab your cadr while supplies last and you'll also enter to win a grand prize of $500 in free gas.

Canva Canva loading...

On the last Wednesday of April Fuels, the entire Boris & Robyn Show will broadcast live from the Foam and Wash Shell Station on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, across from the Galleria. The first $100 people who show up will get an upgraded free car wash and enter to win the grand prize of $500 in gas before it's given away live on the air at 9:45am.

For a head's up on where the WPDH truck will be each week, you can also download the WPDH app to track its whereabouts so you can claim your gas card.

Over 100 'Fun Facts' About The Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.