Wendy’s To Start Serving Breakfast in the Hudson Valley in 2020
Since fast food seems to be the hot topic these days, it may come as no surprise one franchise is about to step up its game. Wendy's announced they will start serving breakfast nationwide starting in 2020, including all locations in the Hudson Valley. Currently, around 300 Wendy's locations serve breakfast, according to WGRZ.
In August 2019, the spicy chicken nuggets made their return to the Wendy's menu after a huge online push, so now people across the country can start their mornings with a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. Oh, and did we mention they'll be adding 20,000 additional jobs to serve you your Breakfast Baconator?
President and CEO Todd Penegor said:
Launching breakfast in our U.S. restaurants nationwide provides incredible growth opportunities. We are well-positioned to pursue it.
