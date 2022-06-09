Wendy's is making an addition to their menus that some have been craving for some time. The fast food establishment had tested the new item last year in their Canadian locations, and it reportedly created some big buzz online. So, Wendy's tried it out in some American locations, and the continued feedback seemed to indicate that the buzz wasn't just a fluke.

Could this be as big of a deal as when Wendy's brought their spicy chicken nuggets back to their menu?

CNN says that the new strawberry Frosty will arrive in the Hudson Valley, and locations nationwide Monday. It may not sound like a huge deal to some, but this is only the second time the chain has added a new frosty flavor in 16 years. It will be available for a limited time and will replace the vanilla Frosty, though vanilla shake will return when the strawberry promotion runs out.

Maybe you'll have better luck getting a Frosty than a McFlurry?

Ice Cream Machines at Mickie D's are Down Again

Why are the McFlurry machines always broken at so many McDonald's in the Hudson Valley, and everywhere? The problem had become such a joke on the internet that the fast-food giant teamed up with a small start-up company to create a device to combat the issue. But did McDonald's end up screwing this company over? Wired reports that the company called Kytch is now suing the burger chain for almost one billion dollars. What went wrong?

Lawsuit over Milkshakes?

Penn Live says that Kycth has filed a legal complaint against McDonald's, accusing the company of false advertising. Kytch says that the ill-fated partnership began in 2019 when small devices were installed into the cream machines at each location. The devices would read internal commutations within each machine and send status reports to web or smartphone interfaces. This would allow owners to monitor and fix their machines if they were down. Kytch is seeking $900 million.

The suit claims that McDonald's sent out emails in November 2020 to remove the devices. They claim the device "violated the machine's warranties" and intercepted “confidential information.”. They also claim that they could somehow cause “serious human injury".

Even the Federal Trade Commission has previously taken interest in the broken ice cream machine matter as well. In 2021, they launched an investigation into the problem according to the Wall Street Journal. The inconvenience has become so big across the country that customers have actually drawn up petitions to get to the bottom of the matter. Hell, one fed-up customer even created an app called McBroken, that tracks the status of every McFlurry machine across the country to see if they're working or not.