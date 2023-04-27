Wendy's is teaming up with a major packaged goods company to bring one of their most ordered menu items into grocery stores in New York state and beyond. Now, instead of having to travel to your local Wendy's restaurant to order it, you can just pick up during your next supermarket visit.

Of course, you can always just go your area Wendy's as well, if you prefer.

Hudson Valley Wendy's Locations

Wendy's has a number of Hudson Valley locations in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Fishkill, Monroe, Kingston, Wappingers Falls, Vails Gate, Chester, Middletown, Cortlandt Manor, Carmel, Nanuet, Monticello, and other restaurants in the lower Hudson Valley.

Wendy's Chili Comes to Supermarkets Across New York State

Auburn Pub is that Wendy's will make its famous chili available in canned form at grocery stores. According to the fast food chain, the chili will be the exact same that's been severed at locations since 1969, and offer a combination of beef, peppers, beans in a tomato-based sauce.

Each can will contain 29 grams of protein, though they appeared to have not mentioned the sodium count.

New York State Man Sues Wendy's Over Size of Beef

Maybe this was another case of "Where's the beef?"

One New York state man feels that two fast-food giants are skimping out on the size of their burgers. And of course, we all know what happens in today's world when the slightest little thing doesn't go someone's way. You sue.

Reuters is reporting that a Suffolk County man sued both McDonald's and Wendy's in 2022 for defrauding customers by making their menu items look way bigger in advertisements than in real life. The man accuses both chains of using undercooked beef patties in their ads to make their burgers look 15% to 20% larger than what they really are.

Reuters says the man had ordered a Big Mac from McDonald's and the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger from Wendy's when he noticed how little beef he was really getting.