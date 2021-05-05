Ridiculous lawsuits often make the headlines, leaving readers many shocked but also amused. These absurd motions often don't accomplish anything but back up the courts, and are usually later dismissed. Who could forget last year when a man from Yonkers lead a class action lawsuit against King's Hawaiian Rolls because they're suppinslgy not really made in Hawaii? And then was this crazy story from 2016, when a Hudson Valley woman sued KFC because her meal didn't have enough chicken?

But who could forget that time in 2014 when a 62 year-old New York man attempted the largest suit in the history for humanity? And from the looks of it, he was going after just about everyone who had gotten in his path. Huffington Post reports that man reportedly sued all of New York City, plus a bakery, a Kmart, NYC Transit two hospitals, and a dog owner - who he claims allowed their dog to bit him on the finger. How much? Two undecillion dollars. Let's spell it out. $2,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000. That's a two followed by 36 zeros. Wow, who's going to take on this astronomical case of bats**t insane paranoia?

The NY Post says he wrote the suit out by hand that rambled on for 22 pages. He was reportedly seeking damages for "civil rights violations, personal injury, discrimination on national origin, retaliation, harassment, fraud, attempted murder, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and conspiracy to defraud". The man had planned to represent himself in court, and claimed all the pain and damages he has suffered can't be measured by money. He claims his pain is therefore, priceless. Well, good luck with that.

It is uncertain whatever became of this man, though we hope he is happy and content wherever he may be.

