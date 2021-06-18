WEEKEND WEATHER: Warmer With a Chance For Thunderstorms

The cool spell that's lingered over the Hudson Valley the past coupe of days will be a thing of the past come this weekend. The milder and dryer conditions gave us some beautiful afternoons the past few days across the area. Now, the temperatures and humidity will be on the rise.

Friday will have highs around 80 degrees, with partly cloudy skies through the day. Lows Friday night will be mild, with temps falling to around 60, with showers and scattered thunderstorms possible. Saturday will see a return to more summer-like weather, and a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s during the day, with the threat for scattered storms developing later. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Father's Day Sunday (which is also the first day of summer) will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows only will fall to the upper 60s overnight. Next week will start off warm and potentially stormy, with the threat for rain both Monday and Tuesday afternoon. This will drop temperatures again a bit as we head into Wednesday. The Farmer's Alamance is predicting that the northeast should expect above average temperatures by mid to late summer, with more rain the usual. In fact, Almanac editor Peter Geiger is even calling for an increased chance for severe weather across many parts of the country, including the eastern third of the nation. The Almanac has been issuing seasonal weather forecasts since 1818, and boasts an accuracy rate of 80 to 85%.

Of course, these forecasts often differ and even contradict. For example, the Weather Channel is saying the northeast should be spared the oppressive heat this summer, and should expect near normal temperatures. But then there's the National Weather Service's long-range forecast, which says the area could see much hotter weather with above average rainfall. Who to believe?