The coldest weather of the week has passed, and now as the Hudson Valley enters the weekend, things are expected to warm up. And by warm up, meteorologists are saying that the area could see record high temperatures by Saturday. A cold front will move from the west and is expected to push through the Hudson Valley by late Saturday afternoon. Could the Hudson Valley actually experience thunderstorms in December?

Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers later in the day. Lows overnight will fall into the 30s with clouds and a chance for light rain. Saturday could see temperatures climbing into the 60s, with showers and even chance for a rumble of thunder by afternoon. Winds will be gusty across the Hudson Valley as the front pushes through, as Saturday lows will fall into the 30s.

Sunday will bring a return to colder weather, as the winds will continue to be gusty and highs will only be in the 40s. But the colder air won't stay around for too long. The Weather Channel says that temperatures will remain above normal for the week ahead, with highs well into the 50s again by late week. Most extended forecasts are call for temps to stay above average for the remainder of the month.

Some of the extended forecasts for the winter so far are a bit conflicting. While some, like the Old Farmer's Almanac, are saying we should expect near-normal temperatures and precipitation, other forecasts are calling for below-average temps and above-average snow. One big factor could be the return of La Niña. La Niña is a phenomenon that produces cooler than average water temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean around the equator. It is not to be confused with El Niño, which is when warmer water temperatures occur in that part of the Pacific. Past La Niñas have produced colder, snowier winters across the northeast.

