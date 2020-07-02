WEEKEND WEATHER: Warm and Humid Fourth of July Weekend

As many of us enter a long weekend, one must wonder how the weather will hold out if you're planning a barbecue or get together? Well, it's summer, so it's going to be humid and warm.

Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, Lows will stay in the upper 60s. Fourth of July Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s, and chance for scattered storms later in the day Lows will be in the 60s.

Sunday will see a mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great weekend!

