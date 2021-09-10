WEEKEND WEATHER: Nice Weather Ahead for the Hudson Valley

With the exception of Wednesday night, the Hudson Valley has enjoyed a much needed break for weather over the past week. Heavy rain and thunderstorms pushed through the area late Wednesday, which fell upon the already saturated ground. With parts of the Mid Hudson and Lower Hudson Valley area still picking up after Ida, we're happy to report that the weekend ahead should bring clear skies, with little to no chance for additional rain until late Sunday.

Friday will be sunny and beautiful, with highs in the lower 70s during the day. Friday night will be cool and fall-like, with lows in the low 50s. Saturday will see more sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday night will be a little more mild, with lows in the low 60s. Sunday will be slightly warmer, with highs in the low 80s. Clouds will increase as the day progresses, with a chance for showers returning late in the afternoon. Sunday night will bring us the best chance for rain, as lows will be in the lower 60s overnight.

Monday will start next week off on quite a nice note, though the chance for rain and thunderstorms returns by Tuesday and Wednesday, according to extended forecasts. Above average temperatures and the chance for storms could linger as we enter the first weeks of fall. AccuWeather says that the Hudson Valley and Northeast could above average temperatures lasting well into mid October. There could also be more rounds of strong thunderstorms that persist for a least another month, according to some forecasts. This has been the trend through the majority of the summer across many parts of the Hudson Valley, and it may go on for a bit longer.

AccuWeather goes on to say that the first of the colder weather should arrive by late October to early November, which is around normal for the Hudson Valley. But while a La Niña could lead to more hurricanes, it can also bring an early season snow storm or two to the Northeast. Time will only tell. Sometimes these extended forecast miss the mark, but they can also be accurate. Earlier this year, meteorologists called for a stormy summer with above average temperatures across the area, and it's safe to say that's indeed what we've experienced.

