WEEKEND WEATHER: Nice Start, Chance For Storms Returns Late

The week is ending on quite a nice note, as mild temps and lower humidity will persist across the Hudson Valley. It had been hot, humid, and stormy for a good portion of the week, so the dryer air will be a welcome relief for many. But how long will it last? is more rain on the way?

Friday afternoon will be dry and beautiful, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. We'll finally get some lower humidity, as the region should remain dry through early weekend. Friday night will be cooler, with lows in the mid 50s and partly cloudy skies. Saturday will be pretty much a repeat of Friday, with highs near 80 during the day and lows in the mid 50s overnight. Clouds are expected to increase during he night, as the next chance for rain arrives by Sunday.

Sunday will see morning clouds, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s during the day. Lows in the 60s, with scattered showers before midnight. This should once again usher in cooler air as we start the next work week. Highs early in the week will be in the 70s and breezy, and lows in the 50s.

This will wrap up a very warm and exceptionally rainy July for the Hudson Valley. July's total precipitation amounts were some of the highest they've ever been in some locations. Many long-range forecasts had called for above average temperatures with the chance for heavy thunderstorms for the summer, and so far we're right on course. Some forecasts had predicted a very hot August ahead. That remains to be seen.