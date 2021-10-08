WEEKEND WEATHER: More Rain on the Way?

This week was certainly warmer than the one before, as the Hudson Valley enjoyed several days of above average temperatures. We did have to contend with some cloudy skies and rain on and off through the week however. Will it cool off as we enter the weekend? Is more rain on the way? Forecasters are saying the later half of the weekend could be a bit of a wet one.

Highs Friday will be mild, with highs in the low to mid 70s and a mixture of sun and clouds through the afternoon. Friday night will see lows falling into the low 50s, with mostly cloudy skies. Saturday should remain mostly cloudy for the majority of the day, with slightly cooler highs in the mid 60s. Lows will be in the 50s Saturday night, as the cloud cover persists across the area.

Sunday brings the next chance for rain for the Hudson Valley, according to forecasts. Expect highs in the 60s Sunday, with scattered showers and a few downpours through the day. But it appears this won't be the end of the wet weather. The chance for rain is forecasted to hang around both Sunday night and Monday. We'll start the next week ahead with a chance for more scattered showers and highs in the 60s Monday afternoon. Then, things will begin to dry out as we enter Tuesday.

So how vulnerable is the Hudson Valley is extreme weather? A new national poll from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist College examined the issue.According to the poll, 24% living in the Northeast say they've been affected by extreme weather over the past two years. While this is nowhere near as high as those polled from the South or Far West, the survey only looked back through 2019. This doesn't take into account weather events such as Hurricane Irene, Superstorm Sandy, or all the major snow storms. But, when compared to many living in the Gulf states, who have been slammed time and time again by hurricanes in just the past few years, or those out West who have endured megafires every year, we're still pretty lucky.

