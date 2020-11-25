WEEKEND WEATHER: How Much Rain Is On The Way?

As we approach the holiday weekend, forecasters continue to predict a soggy and somewhat dreary Thanksgiving for the Hudson Valley. How much rain are we going to get? AccuWeather had predicted several potential scenarios, including one that meant heavy rains and winds for the northeast, though Hudson Valley Weather is saying something a little less dramatic is more likely.

Highs Wednesday should be mild, with temps staying in the low to mid 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Rain is expected to move in overnight, and should last through Thanksgiving morning. Thursday's highs should approach 60, with showers through the earlier part of the day. Rain could be steady during morning hours, but should become more spotty by the end of the day. The clouds will linger around overnight, as lows will stay in the 40s once again.

Friday will see highs once again in the upper 50s, with mostly cloudy skies overhead. Lows will be cooler, as temps are expected to drop into the upper 30s Friday night. Saturday will be pleasant, with highs in the low 50s, and mostly sunny skies. the threat for rain returns overnight however, as showers will increase after midnight. Lows will stay in the 40s.

Sunday will stay mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 40s. Lows will be in the 30s, under cloudy skies. Once again, temperatures have been above average for most of November, as many meteorologists predicted for the long range fall forecast. Thanksgiving weather can be quite unpredictable for the area. We've had record cold some years, but milder than usual temperatures during others.

Enjoy the nice weather while you can. Colder weather could be on the way by the middle of next week. Happy Thanksgiving!