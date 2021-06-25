WEEKEND WEATHER: Hot Weather Returns to the Hudson Valley

Summer is officially here and it will certainly feel like it again as the weekend progresses. Temperatures will continue to warm as we enter next week, with another heatwave set to arrive by Sunday or Monday, according to predictions. Gone will be the cooler morning temperatures we experienced over the past few days. There is a slight chance for rain by Sunday, otherwise conditions should remain dry through the weekend.

Highs Friday will be in the low 80s, under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase overnight, with lows much warmer than they've been the past couple of nights. Temperatures will remain in the mid 60s Friday overnight. Highs Saturday will be in the mow 80s, with a mixture of sun and clouds. There is a chance for scattered showers overnight, with lows around 70. Sunday will begin the potential next heatwave, as highs will be close to 90 and a slight chance for thunderstorms late. Lows will only be in the low 70s Sunday night.

Next week could bring us the hottest weather of the year so far, as highs could climb into the mid 90s by Monday. And the heat is expected to last through at least Wednesday or Thursday too, according to forecasters. The next real chance for rain will be Thursday, according to the The Weather Channel, as scattered afternoon thunderstorms could pop up. This will lead to a slight cool-down by late week.

So far, this is the forecast some meteorologists had predicted for the are this summer. AccuWeather’s long-range summer forecast had predicted a hotter than average summer in the Northeast, after a stormy start in June and July. Frequent thunderstorms were forecasted across the region during the early weeks of June and July. If these predictions are correct, then you might want to get used to next week's heat, for we might have quite a few days like this season.