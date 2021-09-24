WEEKEND WEATHER: Cooler, Calmer Start to Fall

A cold front that brought thunderstorms and heavy rain across the Hudson Valley late Thursday has moved out, and now cooler more fall-like weather should reign ahead for this weekend. Gone is the warm, and muggy weather that persisted the past two days. The first weekend of autumn will see lower temperatures and humidity, with mostly clear skies across the area. There still could be a slight chance for a scattered shower or two over the next few days however, but nothing significant.

Skies have cleared, and Friday's forecast should be beautiful, with highs in the low 70s through the day. Lows Friday night will be cool and crisp, with temps in the low 50s and mostly clear skies. Saturday will start sunny, but see some clouds rolling in by later in the day. Highs will remain in the low 70s, with a slight chance for a scattered shower or two by afternoon. Lows overnight will fall to the low 50s.

Sunday will be pretty much the same as Saturday, with highs in the upper 60s during the afternoon. There will once again be the chance for a scattered shower in the afternoon, though the day is otherwise looking to be quite pleasant. Could this be the story for the next week ahead? According to the Weather Channel, the forecast is looking almost identical next week, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s each day. There will also remain the slight chance for scattered afternoon showers, though it doesn't look like a washout like what we saw Thursday night.

