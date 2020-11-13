WEEKEND WEATHER: Cool Start, Rain On the Way by Late Weekend

After a warm start, the week will end on a cooler note. The gloomy weather, that just seemed to hang over the Hudson Valley, will stay for a bit longer. But once things clear out, it won't stay that way for too long. Anyone already miss the 70 degree weather?

Highs Friday will be around 50, as rain showers will stick around through the morning. There could finally be some clearing by later in the afternoon, according to forecasters. This will give way to colder weather overnight, as lows are expected to dip into the 30s, under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be cool and breezy, with highs only around 50. Skies will remain partly cloudy for most of the day, until the evening. Lows Saturday night will fall to around 30, with increasing clouds. Clouds should hang around through Sunday, as the wind and rain will move back into the Hudson Valley. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Lows overnight will be around 40, with the clouds and rain showers hanging around for a bit longer.

Monday will start the week off with highs around 50 and partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low 30s. This will start a cooling trend, as next week's highs will stay in the 40s, with lows in the 20s. It's still too early to predict what the Thanksgiving Day forecast is going to be this year, however. Some forecasters are still predicting that the temperatures will remain above normal for the remainder of the month.

Have a great weekend!