The Hudson Valley will experience its coldest weather of the season this weekend, as the combination of frigid temperatures and wind will make some parts of the area feel like its as cold as -10 F. You're going to want to bundle up with as many layers of clothes as possible, and limit outdoor exposure, for this is some very dangerously cold weather. The Hudson Valley is also looking at it's next snow storm, which is expected to be quite stronger than the fairly week winter system from earlier in the week.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for most of the day Friday, as winds will approach 20 to 30 M.P.H., with some higher gusts. Highs will only be in the 20s Friday afternoon, as skies will remain mostly cloudy. Lows Friday night will be bitterly cold, with the temperature falling into the single digits. Wind chills will dip below 0. Highs Saturday and Sunday will only climb to the lower 20s, with a mixture of sun and clouds both days. The wind will continue to whip around Saturday and Saturday night, plunging wind chills to 0 to -10 degrees.

Forecasters continue to watch an approaching storm from the west that could bring heavy snow by early next week. Confidence is building for heavier snowfall totals across the Hudson Valley, particularly towards the southern parts of the listening area. The storm is expected to arrive early Monday and could last through late Tuesday, according to Hudson Valley Weather. Right now, we don't know exactly how much snow will fall, but some meteorologists are saying areas in Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, and Orange could see up to 8 inches. Areas north in Dutchess, Ulster, and Sullivan are predicted to see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches. Some areas in NYC could see even higher amounts, according to forecasters.

This is another case where you'll hear about multiple weather models that will attempt to predict the path of the storm. Often, the models don't agree or sync up, causing uncertainty. A few factors that will determine if and when this storm hits the area is its track, and how much energy in the atmosphere it will have to feed off of.

But, is it one, or really two snow storms we're watching? AccuWeather says there's even a possibility that two separate storms could combine near the coast, which would bring the best chance for heavier snow across the area. Add in the bitterly cold air from the north, and we could be looking at snow totals of at least half a foot, if no more, according to ABC NY.

Stay warm, and stay tuned for more details as the storm approaches.