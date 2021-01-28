After an almost snowless January, the Hudson Valley received several inches of snow Tuesday afternoon, as a fairly weak system moved through the area. Now, temperatures and wind chills are expected to plummet across the area, bringing the Hudson Valley its coldest weather of the season by the weekend. This could set the stage for what meteorologists are calling; a more "significant" snow event by early next week. A few factors that will determine if and when this storm hits the area is its track, and how much energy in the atmosphere it will have to feed off of.

But, is it one, or really two snow storms we're watching? AccuWeather says there's even a possibility that two separate storms could combine near the coast, which would bring the best chance for heavier snow across the area. Add in the bitterly cold air from the north, and we could be looking at snow totals of at least half a foot, according to ABC NY.

A stronger storm or near-coast secondary storm would have the potential to bring heavy snow to the Northeast while a weaker storm or no secondary storm might only bring light and easily managed precipitation.

Hudson Valley Weather says the snow could start as early as Sunday overnight, and pick up through Monday afternoon. As always, the exact strength and track of the storm are uncertain this far in advance, and the storm could stay south of the Hudson Valley or fail to really materialize all together. One thing is for sure, is that it's going to get very cold in the next few days. Hudson Valley Weather says that the winds combined with the cold temperatures will make it feel like it's anywhere from 0 to even -15 degrees.

February is often an active month for snow across the Hudson Valley. So far, this winter has been pretty quiet aside from the one major storm we saw in mid-December. Some meteorologists had predicted a split in the Polar Vortex several weeks ago, which would plunge Arctic air deep into the U.S. This could aid in a more active storm pattern through the next few weeks, as we enter February.