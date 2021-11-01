October ended on a pretty mild note, as the Hudson Valley saw warmer than usual temperatures for the majority of the month. But the first week of November promises cooler and more seasonable weather for the area, as temps are expected to fall. Forecasters say we'll be experiencing highs only in the 50s, and lows in the 30s overnight. The Hudson Valley could very well see it's first frost towards the end of the week. Will we see also another chance for rain soon?

Clouds will start to decrease as we get into Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows will fall to the upper 30s overnight, under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday might see a scattered shower in the afternoon, otherwise expect temps to hover around 50 with mostly cloudy skies during the day. Wednesday and Thursday are looking at temperatures to stay around 50, with a mixture of sun and clouds both days.

The Hudson Valley could see its first frost of the season by later this week, as highs Friday will only be in the upper 40s, with a slight chance for showers in the afternoon.. Lows Friday night could dip into the upper 20s, according to The Weather Channel. The weekend will be slightly warmer, with highs both days in the 50s. But while TWC is saying the area should cool off for the week ahead, the long-range forecast for the month is calling for above normal temperatures for the Northeast.

Some of the extended forecasts for the winter so far are a bit conflicting. While some like the Old Farmer's Almanac are saying we should expect near normal temperatures nd precipitation, other forecasts are calling for below average temps and above average snow. One big factor could be the return of La Niña. A La Niña is a phenomenon that produces cooler than average water temperatures in tropical Pacific Ocean, around the equator. It is not to be confused with El Niño, which is when warmer water temperatures occur in that part of the Pacific. Past La Niñas have produced colder, snowier winters across the northeast.

