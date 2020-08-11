WEATHER: When Will the Temps Finally Cool Down?

Tuesday will pretty much the same as Monday when it comes to oppressive heat and humidity. But, how long will it last? How much longer before we get some rain to cool things off?

A Heat Advisory is in effect Tuesday, as temps will climb to around 90. The humidity will push the heat index into the mid to upper 90s, with a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Lows will be around 70.

Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, as highs will be in the upper 80s. Lows will once again fall to only about 70.

Thursday and Friday should be a little cooler, with highs in the 80s, and not as humid. Lows will be in the 60s.

Have a great week!