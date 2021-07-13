WEATHER: Warm and Humid, Chance For More Rain

The chance for even more rain will linger through the week, as it will remain warm and humid across the Hudson Valley. The one break from the rain should arrive by late week, though temps will once again soar to close to 90 degrees. So far, the predictions from forecasters for above average temperatures and rainfall this summer for the northeast have held up. The chance for even more rain may raise concerns, for the entire area has been under numerous flood watches and warnings the past week as heavy rain has left the ground saturated.

Highs Tuesday will hold around 80 degrees, with cloudy skies and a chance for rain. The chance for rain and scattered thunderstorms will increase overnight, as lows will fall to mid to upper 60s. Wednesday is shaping up to be yet another warm and humid day, as high will be in the mid 80s with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. There is a chance for scattered evening storms by Wednesday night, as lows will only get down to the lower 70s.

Thursday will finally bring some dryer weather, as highs will climb to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s that night. There is a chance for a scattered thunderstorms by Friday, as highs will be in the upper 80s with the humidity returning. Clouds will linger through Friday night as lows ill be in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday will once again bring the chance for rain and storms, as highs will be in the upper 80s.

As we've stated, if the weather this summer so far has seemed a bit oppressive, it's exactly what long range forecasts had predicted.. AccuWeather had predicted a hotter than average summer in the Northeast, and called for a very stormy start in the months of June and July. If these predictions hold, then you might want to get used to the heat, humidity, and potently severe weather for the rest of the season.