WEATHER: Seasonable, With Showers Possible. Warmer by the End of Week
The week is expected to start off rather cool, but a warm up is on the way. The coldest weather will be Sunday night, with lows in the 20s. Highs Monday will be in the 40s, with increasing clouds. Lows will be in the 30s.
Highs Tuesday will be in the 50s, with showers possible. Lows will be in the 30s. Highs Wednesday will once again be in the 50s, with a mixture of sun and clouds.
Could snow showers be possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Some wet snow could accumulate, especially in the higher elevations as another system moves through. However, it more than likely, won't be much, if anything at all. Thursday will see highs climbing into the mid to upper 40s, with rain showers. Lows will stay in the 40s overnight.
friday will be the real winner, with sunny skies and highs near 70s. Have a great week!
