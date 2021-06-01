WEATHER: Mild With Rain Returning By Late Week

The weather this Memorial Day was pretty forgettable. Cold and dreary weather persisted for most of the long weekend across the Hudson Valley, making it feel more like March rather than the end of May. As we enter the first week of June, will it actually feel like it's almost summer? Can we put the jackets away for the season, finally?

Things will start to warm up as we get into Tuesday afternoon, as highs will climb back into the 70s during the day. Lows will fall to the low to mid 50s, under partly cloudy skies. Wednesday will be more of the same, with highs in the 70s, Clouds will increase by later in the day, according to forecasts, as next front is expected to move through the Hudson Valley. Wednesday night will bring the threat of rain again to the area, as lows will fall to about 60 with showers possible.

Thursday will see a chance for showers and afternoon thunderstorms, as highs will be in the mid 70s. Lows will fall into the mid 50s, with a chance for evening showers. Friday will end the week much like it started, with highs in the 70s and mostly sunny skies. This coming weekend could see much warmer temperatures, as the Weather Channel is saying that highs could climb back up to the mid 80s by Saturday.

If we look ahead for the long-term summer forecast, we get some conflicting reports. For example, the Weather Channel is saying the northeast should be spared the oppressive heat this summer, and should expect near normal temperatures. But then there's the National Weather Service's long-range forecast, which says the area could see much hotter weather with above average rainfall. Compare that with AccuWeather’s long-range summer forecast, which predicts summer heat to build in the Northeast after a very stormy start. Frequent thunderstorms are forecast for the Tri-State region during the early parts of summer, especially in June and early July.

