WEATHER: Mild Start, Cooler Towards End of Week

The weekend brought beautiful weather to the Hudson Valley, and looks like it should stay around for a few more days. Highs over the weekend climbed all the way into the low 70s, making it feel more like early May rather than early November. Of course, not everything can last forever, as forecasters say some cooler weather will arrive by late week.

Highs Monday will be around 70, with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze. Lows won't be as cool as Sunday night, as the temperature should stay around 50, with some patchy fog possible in some areas. Tuesday will be much like Monday, as highs will once again climb near 70, with partly cloudy skies through the day. Clouds will move in overnight, as lows will only fall to the upper 50s, with a chance for showers late.

Wednesday will bring the next real chance for rain, with highs staying in the mi to upper 50s, and off and on showers throughout the day. The showers should stick around through the night, as temperatures won't get much cooler. Lows Wednesday night will be in the low to mid 50s.

The rain will begin to move by late Thursday, as highs will be in the upper 50s, with morning showers. This will usher in cooler air, as lows will fall back down into the 30s overnight. Highs Friday will be in the low to mid 50s, with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will once again fall in to the 30s.

While we won't have the full week of 70 degree weather, the week ahead is still looking pretty good. Get outside and enjoy it.