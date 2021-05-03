The weekend started off a bit on the chilly side, but ended by warming up by the time we got to Sunday afternoon. Cloudy skies return, and with that, the threat of rain will persist early into the new week. But are we headed for more below average temperatures by later his week, according to forecasts? This may leave a few folks asking themselves, 'will it it ever warm up and just stay that way?'. One thing is for sure as we look ahead to this week's weather, you'll want to keep an umbrella close.

Highs Monday will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Skies will stay mostly cloudy by the afternoon, with a chance for rain later in the day. The chance for rain will last through the overnight, as lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday will see a mixture of sun and clouds and breezy weather, as highs will climb into the low 70s. The chance for rain once again returns by Tuesday night, as lows will only remain in the 60s.

Highs will be around 70 Wednesday, with rain showers expected off and on through the day. This will bring in cooler air again as we head towards the end of the week, as lows will will fall to about 50 by Wednesday night. Highs Thursday won't get much warmer, as the temperatures will stay in the upper 50s by afternoon. And if you thought the rain was done for the week, then think again. More rain is expected as head towards Friday, as highs will only hover around 50 during the day. Overnight will be quite cold, with lows around 40, and even more rain in the forecast.