Watch Out! Pennsylvania Woman Drives Backwards On Turnpike

You see some wild things driving through Pennsylvania. This may be one of the crazier things in a while, as a woman has been charged with a rather unusual driving infraction. Ever see someone drive in reverse down a major roadway?

WTAJ says that a 27 year-old Maryland woman drove backwards in the left lane of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bedford County. Officials say the incident happened the evening of June 21. Police say they had received a number of calls about the rogue Mercedes-Benz that was going backwards down the road before finally being stopped by a tractor trailer. The trucker was able to park his vehicle so the Benz couldn't go any further.

Police and EMS responded and the woman was found under the influence of drugs and was taken into custody.

