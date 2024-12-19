New York is a state with a lot of stunning and diverse wilderness, and officials are tirelessly working to keep it that way. Some still try to get away with illegally dumping their trash though, which not only is an unnecessary eyesore, but can greatly damage the environment as well.

Environmental officers report that they caught a pair who had illegally discarded waste on the side of the road late last month. But it was one simple key piece of evidence, that was left behind, that officers say helped them crack the case.

New York State DEC Officers Ticket Two From Putnam For Alleged Illegal Dumping

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently reported that while on patrol, environmental police observed solid waste discarded on the side of a road in the village of Brewster November 29.

However, finding the alleged culprits wasn't too hard.

During an investigation, officers said they discovered a piece of mail with a name and address on it. Officers said they searched the town database for the address and found a proposed building permit and contractor for proposed work at the location. The DEC then contacted the homeowner the next day, who confirmed the contractor’s son admitted to illegally dumping debris material.

DEC officers said they met the contractor and the son at the dump site, issued the pair a ticket for illegal dumping, and supervised the cleanup of the discarded material.

