Police in New York state say a man is facing 2nd degree grand larceny charges after he stole a dump truck from a business Monday morning. The same suspect was also allegedly involved a physical altercation later that same day, according to the police reports.

According to Bassett Law, the penalties for grand larceny in the state of New York can vary from four to twenty-five years behind bars, depending on the value and the type of the stolen property. In addition to the larceny charge, the suspect is was also charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, according to Finger Lakes 1.

New York State Man Allegedly Stole Dump Truck And Then Gets Into Fight

The Canandaigua Police Department says that a 28-year-old town of Canandaigua man was arrested December 9. Police say an investigation found that the suspect stole a dump truck from a business between 9 AM and Noon Monday.

Late that day, police say the same man was involved in a physical altercation in the area. The suspect was allegedly found in possession of the stolen dump truck, according to Finger Lakes 1. Offcials say the man showed signs of drug impairment and was charged with DWAI, a charge made more severe due to a prior conviction.

Police did not indicate how the fight was instigated, though allegedly driving around in stolen property is generally not a good start to any day.

The man was arrested, processed and taken to county jail for arraignment.

