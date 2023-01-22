Was Noah Schnapp Hanging Out in Poughkeepsie?

A picture posted by a fan shows the star may have been hanging out a local college.

The Hudson Valley has become a hot spot for celebrities. Whether they're taking a break from work or just escaping the city they can often be spotted at restaurants and bars in the area.

If you have a Netflix account you're most likely a fan of Stranger Things. Even if you've never seen a single episode you can't deny the impact the series has had on pop culture in the short time it has aired. Stranger Things has only aired 4 short seasons in 7 years but had turned the television world upside down (Stranger Things pun).

Noah Schnap is one of the biggest stars on the show.

Was Noah Schnapp secretly hanging out in Poughkeepsie? The stranger things star is from the lower Hudson Valley. It wouldn't be a stretch to see him hanging out in Poughkeepsie. He even worked here last summer.

SEE ALSO: Stranger Things Star is Working as a Hudson Valley Lifeguard

A picture posted on a Noah Schnapp fane page shows the teen star posing with two young women. One of the women appears to be wearing a Vassar College sweatshirt. It's hard to make out clearly but the shirt is also Vassar College's colors. The scenery behind him looks familiar if you've been to that area of Poughkeepsie.

It's the second photo in the post below.

It's unclear when this picture was taken. Do you think it was the Hudson Valley? Schnapp grew up in Scarsdale, New York. It's very possible he has friends upstate.