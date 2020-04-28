Warm Weekend Weather Expected in Hudson Valley

After a wet, miserable week the Hudson Valley is expected for a long-overdue nice weekend.

With many Hudson Valley residents stuck at home during the COVID-19 outbreak, the last thing we need is cold, wet weather. But, unfortunately, that's what we'll be seeing for most of this week. The good news is that there is a warm light at the end of the tunnel.

Wednesday through Friday will bring rain showers that could produce quite a bit of precipitation. Thursday evening seems to be the worst, with up to two inches of rain expected and temperatures dipping down into the upper 40s.

Luckily, things will turn around significantly on Saturday. The National Weather Service is calling for mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s. On Sunday we could even see the thermometer reach 70.

Of course, the break from a long week of rain will most likely cause many people to venture out to local trails and parks looking to stretch their legs. Remember, social distancing orders are still in effect. Plan on making alternate plans if the outdoor destination you're heading to winds up being too crowded. The good news is that you can enjoy those warm, sunny days just as easily sitting in your own backyard as you can at the local park, so make sure to get outside and soak in some much-needed sunlight.

