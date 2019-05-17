Warm Weather is Finally Here For The Hudson Valley

If you were bummed about last weekend's Mother's Day wash out, you'll be happy that this weekend won't be the same.

It looks like spring is finally here to stay for the Hudson Valley, as warm weather should stick around for the whole weekend. There will be a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms Sunday, but it won't be an all-day event last Sunday.

Saturday will be sunny and beautiful, with highs in the low 70s under sunny skies. Sunday will bring highs in the 70s with an increasing chance for rain and maybe thunderstorms, though the chance for precipitation should stay later in the day.

Monday will be even warmer with highs in the low 80s.

Get out and enjoy the weekend!

