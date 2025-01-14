A student in the Wappingers Central School District is being disciplined after what is being described as "despicable behavior" during a sporting event.

Wappingers Superintendent of Schools, Dwight Bonk, addressed parents and students on Monday after a racist incident that occurred during a varsity basketball game over the weekend. Bonk called the situation "extremely disturbing and disheartening" and indicated that the school district was taking it very seriously.

Racially Charged Incident at Wappingers Basketball Game

According to the East Ramapo School District's Interim Superintendent, Anthony DiCarlo, the incident occurred on Saturday at a basketball game between the Spring Valley Tigers and the Roy C. Ketcham Storm. DiCarlo says that during the game, a spectator in the crowd "targeted a Spring Valley player with racially charged taunts". The unspecified noises were made when a player from the Tigers was attempting to make foul shots during the game.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Wappingers Student Identified in Racially Charged Incident

In a letter to parents and students, Bonk says that the Wappingers Central School District has identified the individual who was caught taunting the visiting player and is handling the situation "in accordance with the District Student Code of Conduct."

DiCarlo met with the East Ramapo Athletics Director and players on Monday to help process their emotions and listen to concerns about what he described as a "hateful incident".

Hearing racist insults being hurled during Saturday's game opened a wound for many students that was just beginning to heal. The East Ramapo District was the target of a similar incident that occurred last year. A probe was launched in February of 2024 after students from Scarsdale allegedly hurled racial insults at the girl's basketball team during an away game.

Bonk called the whole incident "unacceptable and despicable" and apologized on behalf of the district, acknowledging the impact it had on the players as well as everyone who witnessed it.

Hudson Valley School Mascots, Ranked Gallery Credit: Jonah